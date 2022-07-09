A video trending on social media has shown a son appreciating his mother who saw him through school

The appreciative son returned from his NYSC passing out parade and decided to show his mum some love by saluting her in public

Also in the heartwarming video, he sprayed her some minted Naira notes much to the admiration of onlookers

A Nigerian youth who is clearly appreciative of his mother's support during school has shown gratitude to her after passing out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

As soon as he saw his mother, he marched like a soldier and saluted her like a general in the public.

The Nigerian youth has a grateful heart. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

Appreciating his mother

The young man knelt down to thank his mother for her support through all the years in school and the NYSC.

There was also Naira rain as he removed cash and started spraying on the woman in the heartwarming video.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@okunlayafkyle commented:

"A grateful heart."

@tallbosschic reacted:

"God bless and keep your mom. You will get a good job and take good care of her. AMEN."

@_aniscooser said:

"There’s nowhere you’ll go that your parents’ prayers haven’t been. Cherish them always. Above all, no human can love you like your mom."

@phowoshey commented:

"I can’t stop crying."

@aug6ix_music said:

"If That friend with the camera nor show e nor go complete."

@delicious_manna reacted:

"God bless you guys and you will do more for mum."

@martino_fitzzz said:

"So cute. Parents are to be celebrated."

@thegrinchedhd commented:

"Okay this is nice. I think I have seen a reason to do this NYSC thing."

@putuputu_1_ said:

"Na mama wen dey try dem dey spray. I Celebrate all the hardworking n loving mom out there. Love you all."

Man who passed through difficulties finishes NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man celebrated on social media after his NYSC passing out parade.

As soon as he was done, he took to LinkedIn to share his touching story which inspired many of his friends and followers.

According to the man named Ebuka Peter Agbo, he passed through serious challenges while in the tertiary institution.

