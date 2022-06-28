Aged twin sisters born in 1920 happily met on June 27th for their birthday which comes up every June 28th

Edith Dumbleton and Dorcas Tobin born 45 minutes apart on June 28th, 1920 are marking their 102nd birthday

While Mrs Dumbleton lives in Leysters, Herefordshire, her sister, Mrs Tobin lives in Banbury, but they were brought together on Sunday

Aged Twin sisters have inspired social media users after they were reported to have marked their 102nd birthday together.

Edith Dumbleton and Dorcas Tobin are believed to be among the oldest twin in the United Kingdom.

The twin mark their 102 birthday. Photo credit: BBC News.

They were born in 1920

The twin sisters were born on June 28th, 1920. They were born 45 minutes apart.

Dumbleton's daughter, Chris Bemand spoke about the birthday festivities, saying the twin always thought of each other.

She told the BBC:

"They spend a lot of time thinking about each other and I think there is that thought-bond there.

"And they have both been a little bit unwell and we made the decision to get them down to see each other on Sunday and they are both incredibly different having seen each other. It was very low key... they had a cheese sandwich and a reminisce."

"And we are just having a quiet day at home and we will perhaps go out to have a toasted teacake at a local tea house and that will be enough for mum."

On the secret behind the twin's longevity, Bemand said of her mum:

"She always says the same thing when I ask her - they didn't have a lot, but what they had they really appreciated.

"And I think it is that bit about a slightly simpler life, where you value what you have got and you don't fret for the things you haven't got."

The BBC shared the post on Instagram:

Instagram users react

@sepalsworld reacted:

"Fantastic milestones were achieved. Let the world celebrate their birthdays. Long live duo."

@lad.ym21 commented:

"God bless you this is incredible to be able to share this joy together."

Couple still loves each other in old age

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple named Demian and Anastasia who are 106 and 102 respectively are still living together in love.

The couple first met as kids but were prevented from getting married by their parents.

They however reunited later in life and have refused to let go of each other since then.

