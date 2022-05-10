Two lovers named Demian and Anastasia who have been couples for 100 years have been seen in a viral video sharing love

According to the video, the centurion lovers met as young children and wanted to tie the knot but their parents forced them to marry other persons

However, they found a way and later reconnected many years after and have refused to leave each other since their epic reunion

Two lovebirds, Demian and Anastasia who are both centurions have been sighted in an interesting video still showing love and care for each other.

While Demian is 106-years-old, his wife, Anastasia is 102, and they have loved each other for a hundred years.

Demian and Anastasia still share love. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

The lovers met as kids

From the story shared in a Youtube video by Afrimax English, it is said that Demian and Anastasia were forced to marry different persons by their parents after meeting as kids back in the day.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This forced marriage was very much against their wish hence they later found a way to reconnect. Since their reunion they have lived together, refusing to leave each other even as they still share flowers.

The interesting video was shared on YouTube by Afrimax English and it has been video many times.

Watch the video below:

Blind couple gets married, gives birth to cute children

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a blind couple was seen showering love on each other in an emotional video.

The couple named Pierre and Vanesa got married against the wishes of family and friends who advised them against tying the knot.

However, they braved the odds and have since lived happily ever after. They both attended the same primary and secondary schools for the blind and it was during this time that they met and fell in love.

They now have 3 beautiful children who are not blind and they were seen playing with them in the nice video that told their story.

The story of Pierre and Vanesa made many people emotional on the internet with some marvelling at the power of love between the two.

Source: Legit.ng