A Nigerian man identified on Twitter as Temisan Okomi has set Twitter on fire after sharing a 40-year-old photo of his mum and dad

The photo, according to the man was taken as far back as 1982 and he juxtaposed it with a recent photo taken in 2022

The two photos have set tongues wagging as Nigerians are reacting massively to it with many saying the couple look beautiful

Temisan Okomi, a Nigerian journalist and Twitter user set off a chain of reactions after he shared a throwback photo of his mum and dad.

The interesting throwback photo was juxtaposed with a recent one which was taken in 2022.

Nigerians are saying the woman looked stylish back in 1982. Photo credit: @temiokomi.

Source: Twitter

40 year old photo sets off reactions

Immediately the photos were shared, many who saw them could not but notice how beautiful the mum looked back then in 1982 when the throwback photo was taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It immediately set off a chain of reactions from Twitter users who say they find his mum extremely beautiful back and style.

The mum was putting on a pair of jeans trousers a white camisole and a jacket to match.

The new photo taken in 2022 shows a much more older couple as they continue to wax in love.

See the Tweet below:

Twitter users react

@JaxxDaFresh

"Throwback to the times when marriage and family values were still respected. How many couples in our generation can last up to 10 years together."

@unbent_ said:

"Omoooo! This actually made me smile. I can imagine the way this woman be looking at gals of nowadays, like, una no sabi who I be."

@Babz4elect commented:

"I feel happy seeing this, that's 40 years of marriage. This is my prayer to enjoy my marriage till old age with my woman. I celebrate your parents, boss."

@Lohluh said:

"Your mama was stylish 40years ago, still stylish now!! Check out her headtie naa."

@jokemeasy1 reacted:

"Your mum was legit hot in 1982…see looks"

@mattdemonk commented:

"See as Daddy stomach flat but did Temi copy him? Mbanu!"

Man shares throwback photo of his mum

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a throwback photo of himself and his mum.

The photos elicited emotional reactions on Twitter as many Nigerians quickly connected to them.

The man used the photo to advise people to take care of their parents as they are not growing younger.

Source: Legit.ng