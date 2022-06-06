A son decided to play a game with his parents and he asked his father to name three celebrities he knows

The man was unable to do it and he asked for more time to think but the son refused to grant the needed time

He turned to his mother and asked her to name three white people she knows and the woman included Michael Jackson

An African mum has provoked social media reactions after she listed Michael Jackson as a white man.

The mother was asked by her son to list three white people she knows within a few seconds and the woman included the pop legend.

The dad could not make any attempt at the question thrown at him. Photo credit: @nnamdianunobi.

Michael Jackson was Black

The woman rushed the answer and was hoping to win but got paused after she mentioned Michael Jackson.

She got angry and threw her shoe at her son who immediately ran away.

But she was far better than the dad who could not even make an attempt when he was asked to name three celebrities that he knows.

The man could not mention any name because he was caught unawares and he asked for more time to think about the question.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, it attracted heavy comments from users. Here are a few of them:

@its_frostypapito said:

"That legendary move by his mom."

@mowest_gohard reacted:

"If nah me be him father I for just shout white money."

@official_starprince1 said:

"Mummy like vawulence."

@iamblessingchuks commented:

"See the way mummy remove shoe, catch the shoe and stone the boy."

@m_ileks commented:

"You can't blame mummy oooo, Michael Jackson was white as far as I'm concerned."

