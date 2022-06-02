A Ghanaian couple has become first-time parents after welcoming their first child after 16 years of marriage

Pastor Joseph Ndanyinanse and his wife, Victoria, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, welcomed their baby boy after years of waiting

The couple has posed with their bundle of joy in a beautiful photo, which has elicited loads of uplifting comments on social media

A couple in Ghana, Pastor Joseph Ndanyinanse and his wife, Victoria, has become first-time parents after welcoming their first child after 16 years of marriage.

The Donkorkrom District Minister of The Church of Pentecost and his significant other waited several years for their son, Joseph Kweku Ndanyinanse Jnr.

Their bundle of joy has brought great delight to them.

Photo of Pastor Joseph Ndanyinanse, his wife Victoria, and their son. Source: Thecophq.org

A grateful father

Speaking on their journey to parenthood, Pastor Ndanyinanse, who doubles as the Afram Plains Area Secretary, said he and his wife waited patiently on the Lord for a child of their own.

He stated that even though they struggled with childlessness, through his ministry, many became parents.

Despite the long wait, the preacher and his better half are grateful for the delayed blessing.

''By the grace of God, just at the appropriate but unexpected time, God considered our plight and blessed us with a baby boy; this indeed is the doing of the Lord,'' says Pastor Ndanyinanse, reports Thecophq.org.

The couple most recently held a naming and dedication ceremony for their son at the Donkorkrom Central Assembly in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Several people have congratulated the couple following their account on social media.

Netizens react on social media

Read some of the uplifting remarks below:

Toni Tettegah commented:

''There's nothing impossible for our God.''

Priscy Ade said:

''Congratulations. Pastor, nothing is too hard for God.''

Gladys Tawiah commented:

''Beautiful! We serve a Living God and with Him all things are possible. We salute our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!''

Isabella Yeboah commented:

''Glory be to God, Congratulations. Pastor All Days are not equal. May the Good God continue to bless you.''

Augustina Opoku Amoako said:

''It’s God’s making. God’s time is the best. Waiting for something can be short or long. Congratulations. God’s Grace and Power continue to bless you all Amen.''

