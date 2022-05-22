A nice video has shown the moment a young lady saw a man working as a labourer at a construction site and decided to help him

The lady gave the man a helping hand, using a shovel to scoop mixed sand into the molder and also gave him food and some cash

The interesting video has gone viral and melted many hearts on Instagram where it was posted by @iam.ahuoiza

A Nigerian lady went all the way out to help a young man she saw working as a labourer under a scorching sun.

A viral video captured the nice moment when the lady met the man and helped him mold blocks.

The labourer also got food and cash. Photo credit: Tiktok/@iam.ahuoiza.

Source: UGC

She gave him food and cash

Apart from lending him a helping hand in his work, the lady identified with the Ticktock name @iam.ahuoiza gave the man cash and food pack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The labouer was stunned after receiving the goodies from the lady as he thanked him profusesly.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@spicyyhairs said:

"You are a big inspiration. I love giving but watching your videos made me realize that I should keep it up and do as much as I can. God bless you."

@dj_mizzy01 commented:

"This makes me cry … the song is so emotional, and the guy and you and everything."

@glambyjummie said:

"May God continue to bless your good heart."

@junioramzzy reacted:

"Your smiles are always cute. Keep doing the good work my model."

@dj_mizzy01 said:

"You really need help too but that doesn’t stop you from helping others. You’re such a strong girl Joy. You make me cry. Can’t even stop the tears. I love you. God will surely open the way for us."

@bahdmanpetus commented:

"She’s not videoing this to flex. She is trying to pass a message that we all need to help with no matter how little we have. Your little is another person’s big. Spread love. God bless you mam."

Homeless woman receives N207k from stranger

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a homeless mother got help from a total stranger who bought her artwork for N207k.

The woman named Cori was more than grateful when the money was handed to her in the viral video.

Many who saw the video commented of how they were touched by it.

Source: Legit.ng