A beautiful dance video of Nigeria's Minister of State for Health, Olurunmimbe Mamora has been made public and it has taken social media by storm

Mamora was seen dancing with pride at the wedding ceremony of his twin daughters, Dahun and Dara who got married on the same day

Many people who have seen the video have congratulated the couples even as one commenter said the man was enjoying a double blessing

A nice video of a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet dancing in public has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows Minister of State for Health, Olurunmimbe Mamora dancing with much joy and pride during the wedding ceremony of his twin daughters, Dahun and Dara.

Senator Mamora dances with much joy at his twin daughters' wedding. Photo credit: Screedgrabs from video shared by Owambe UK. Video recorded by TNG Global Studios.

Double blessing for Mamora

It was obviously a moment of joy and fulfillment for the minister who was seen to be visibly happy.

He took to the dance floor and shocked many who may have thought he cannot dance. The proud dad danced alongside his daughters adorned in their beautiful wedding dresses.

Obviously, only a few people get such a rare chance of giving twin children out in marriage on the same day. The nice video was shared on Facebook by Owambe UK.

Social media users react

Ufakhome Elempe Dele Ajiboye said:

"Wow!!! This is wonderful, congratulations. I pray same for my twin daughters in Jesus name."

Chinyere Okafor commented:

"Lovely, congratulations! Hope mummy is there to dance too?"

Victoria Alao said:

"I will celebrate this with my twins very soon in Jesus mighty name."

Akinyemi Adebayo reacted:

"I will actually dance like dis on my twin wedding day in Jesus name. Congratulations."

Becky Egebesi said:

"Beautiful, double blessings for the parents and the new couples."

