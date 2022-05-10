A video of a woman romantically manhandling her husband has sparked reactions on social media

The man was having a cup of orange juice when his wife suddenly appeared on scene and pulled a surprise

She grabbed his backside and then planted a kiss on his neck, an action that startled her husband

A woman left her husband screaming and startled after pulling a romantic surprise on him.

The lovely video which was shared by @sugarweddings on Instagram started with the man having an orange drink in a standing position in the kitchen.

The man was startled. Photo Credit: @sugarweddings

His wife appeared unannounced on scene, grabbed his backside with one hand and kissed him on the neck romantically.

Startled by his wife's action, the man freed himself from her grip and knocked her for it calling her a fool, to which she apologised while laughing out loud.

The wife did it a second time

The wife explained that it was actually romantic but the man was having none of it.

She then moved closer to him and suddenly lifted him onto the kitchen board while kissing him and this further pissed him off.

"God has departed away from you. There is no God in you,'' he screamed at his laughing wife and pulled off his trousers gesturing to her to assume the position of the man of the house.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@cakebudsbymaudlyn_cakefairy said:

"I don't think I'm comfortable with the insult though."

@alhaji_sean said:

"That man got problem with reaction. I love women that play too much."

@olu_torera said:

"This better be a acting because this ain't funny at all. If this is how he talks to his wife.... problem dey."

@nawzie said:

"I actually laughed out so loud at his reactions. The reaction albeit funny, but the content of the reaction ( his words) aren’t okay by me. He doesn’t seem like a gentle man. I hope I’m wrong."

@etheldredazans said:

"Naaaa, this was meant to be funny but I didn’t find it funny , he insulted the wife with all seriousness..."

