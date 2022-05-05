A man has reportedly borrowed the sum of N2m and used it to buy an engagement ring for a lady who later dumped him

The man whose name is not immediately clear as at the time of filing this report collected the said loan from a commercial bank

The story has attracted massive reactions from Nigerians many of whom questioned the rationale behind the man's action

A man reportedly borrowed the sum of N2m from a bank and used it to purchase an engagement ring for a woman he intended to marry.

But things have gone terribly south as the lady in whose finger he inserted the ring has dumped him.

The man was said to have borrowed the money he used to buy the N2m engagement ring. Photo credits: Image Source, Jeffrey Coolidge and Jeffbergen.

Source: Getty Images

The bank comes calling

The commercial bank from where he borrowed the money has knocked at the man's door, asking for its money.

The fellow was said to have lamented terribly that the woman for whom he borrowed the money is no longer with him.

Sharing the story on Twitter, a tebt collector named @General_Oluchi wrotee in a tweet:

"During my days as a debt collector, I had access to some debtors' expenses. For example, if a bank hires the company I worked for to collect a debt for them, they will give us a statement to see what the debtor spent the money on.

"Surprisingly, some paid bills with the money, some bought a car, some took a trip, did some shopping etc., but the most ridiculous item on that list to me was buying an engagement ring with a loan.

"To me, this is something that could wait. One can get married without an engagement ring and it wouldn’t matter.

"But seeing a debt of $5,000 for a ring was unreasonable. When I called one of the debtors to discuss a payment plan, he grumbled and sighed saying, “me and the woman I bought the ring for, are no longer together yet I still gotta pay this loan?”

See the full tweet below:

Social media users react

The story was republished on Instagram by @instablog9ja. The comments here include the ones from Instablog9ja's comment section of the post and from @General_oluchi's Twitter account.

@OmideyiOlaide said:

"My aunty bought a cow on credit for our grandpa's funeral hoping she will pay from the money gifts and 'spraying' during the dancing. The day of the funeral was the day of Babangida's coup and there was curfew. We ended eating the cow ourselves and aunty moved to village to hide."

@iam_damayor reacted:

"I been wan ask why he no collect the ring back, but wetin else I wan expect from person wey borrow money to buy engagement ring."

@callmedamy said:

"No go Dey do pass yourself."

Source: Legit.ng