The adorable video of the little girl watching her mother who's a reporter on TV for the first time gave many netizens baby fever

The dad who filmed the cute moment said his daughter watched her mum filled with inspiration, excitement and joy

The father, Jay Bailey noted it was one of the proudest moments in his life

Mothers share very special bonds with their children and this was recently brought into perspective by an American mum and her infant daughter.

The dad said their daughter was excited to see her mum on TV. Photo: Jay4Hope.

Source: UGC

Proud father

Jay Bailey, an American entrepreneur recently evoked emotions on social media after sharing a video of his daughter looking all amazed while watching her mother, Blayne Alexander, on television for the first time.

The video which was posted on Jay's social media pages has the baby, Sage watching the TV while seated in her highchair.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Describing the emotional moment, the dad, Jay noted baby Sage watched her reporter mum who is an NBC News correspondent feeling all inspired, proud and excited in equal measure.⁠

“You become…what you behold. I’ve been waiting for this very moment for months. For Sage to see her Mother - right in the middle of some of the most important moments in history - her ‘Mommy’ - a living loving example of lifelong dreams coming true - a powerful woman making it happen personally and professionally. Our little nugget gazing at the screen feeling inspired - feeling loved - feeling proud - seeing her reflection - and knowing without any doubt EVERYTHING is possible,” Jay wrote.

Netizens react

The cute video moved many netizens who camped on Jay's social media page to gush over the little princess.

Many outrightly said baby Sage looked charming and gave them baby fever.

@blondellcotterell talked about motherhood and said:

"Priceless….This right here is what it’s all about."

@nh_mimi_ said:

"That's inspirational. Beautiful."

@thetrendytimeline reacted:

"She’s already so proud of her mom."

Baby eats chicken wings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a baby, sitting in a bouncer as he fed, amazed many people online in a viral video. He 'descended' on a big chicken wing and finished it.

In the short clip, the kid took his time to eat through the chicken wings as he took the flesh perfectly off the bone despite having a few teeth.

A caption layered on the video read:

"Not my son cleaning his chicken wing better than me."

Source: Legit.ng