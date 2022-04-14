Nigeria's women affairs minister Pauline Tallen has met with the children of the late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Tallen said she was battling with tears as the children told her what their mother went through in the hands of their father

The minister said Pastor Nwachukwu, Osinachi's widower, not only brutalised the deceased but also collected her proceeds

FCT, Abuja - Pauline Tallen, the minister of women affairs, has said she battled with tears when the children of the late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, narrated their late mother’s ordeal.

She made this known when she appeared as a guest on NTA on Wednesday, April 13, The Punch reported.

Pauline Tallen, women affairs minister, visited children of late gospel singer, Osinachi. Photo credits: @PaulineKTallen, @NnekaNwogwugwu

The minister said the widower of the deceased, Peter Nwachukwu, brutalised his late wife and her four kids.

Osinachi had no bank account, says minister

Tallen added that the late gospel artiste had no bank account of her own as all her proceeds were usurped by her husband.

Tallen said she visited the Abuja home of the deceased on Tuesday, April 12, to identify with the children.

Her words:

“It is so traumatizing, so heartbreaking, the death of Osinachi.

“When I came into the compound, I saw the children, four beautiful children; three boys, one girl. He (Peter) had told the children that they should not speak about the things that have been happening in the house.

“I came in with all the directors in the ministry. When I was asking questions, I saw that the children were not forthcoming. I excused everyone and said I wanted to have a one-on-one with the children.

“I first spoke with the first son. I asked him, ‘Do you love your mother?’ He said, ‘Yes’. ‘Has your mummy taught you to tell lies?’ He said, ‘Yes’. I asked him if she is still alive and he said she is dead. ‘Do you know that she is now your angel and she is now watching you?’ He said, ‘Yes’. ‘So, it will be very sad if you tell lies’.

“I introduced myself and I told him the President is concerned, every Nigerian is concerned, we all join them to mourn Osinachi’s death but what we want from him is the truth.

“Then he opened up… And said that their dad used to beat their mom and their mom was always sad. He would beat her and flog her. He said their father would gather them in the room and be beating them and if the mom comes into the room to stop him, he would turn back on her and beat her up. And that has always been the issue.

“They said it was their mom that runs around on her gospel music, comes back with her money, in fact, if the money is paid through (a) bank account, it was paid into his account. She has no account of her own, any money she has, he collects it and gives her just peanut for feeding and when she cooks, he started shouting and beating her. And their mom was living in fear and was always sad.

“It was such a horrible story from a young boy that is said to be just 12. I asked him what class he is and he said Class Five. At the age of 12? I said, ‘Why?’ And he said he can’t even read. So, mentally, this child is already destroyed.

“I was battling with tears and when he finished, I called on the second son.”

The minister said the second and the third son also "repeated the same horrible situation".

She vowed that justice would be served on the matter as it would be followed to a logical conclusion.

Osinachi died on Friday, April 2, at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after being admitted for an undisclosed illness for days resulting in the arrest of her husband on allegations of homicide/wife battery.

Nigerians react

Senayon Olaoluwa commented on Facebook:

"The children too have been seriously violated...so sad and saddening."

Rasaq Malik Gbolahan said:

"I am speechless, really. That woman died an avoidable death. Such a voice lost to the thicket of marital violence."

Emenurike Hamewengum said:

"She was loyal to a fault to his husband. Good woman doesn't deserve this kind of man."

Thelma Nkechinyere Eze said:

"As it is now, no more minding my business. If i see any woman experiencing domestic abuse, I'll report the case myself. No more losing our sisters...Affliction will not rise the second time."

Chioma Blaise Chikere said:

"Trauma everywhere, ohh my heart bleeds. God give the innocent victims divine healing and justice."

