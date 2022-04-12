A proud Zambian side chick, Teresia revealed she has set terms and conditions for any man who dates or wishes to date her

The 24-year-old disclosed she is currently dating six married men, who finance her lifestyle, claiming she doesn't look for men, but they look for her

The side chick said he satisfies all of them and pockets KSh 63,000 (N226k) from each of her six sponsors

Her revelation elicited mixed reactions online, with many wondering how she manages to be in a relationship with all the six men

A 24-year-old Zambian lady identified as Teresia has revealed she dates sponsors who finance her lavish lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview with pastor Jimmy Kay, the unapologetic lady said she has set terms and conditions for anyone who dates or wishes to date her.

Proud Zambian side-chick Teresia is milking money from her sponsors every month. Photo: Pastor Jimmy Kay.

The proud side chick revealed that she is currently dating six married men.

"They put me on a salary of KSh 63,000 (N226k) per month," she boasted.

Money over love

Teresia said she satisfies all of them, leaving pastor Jimmy and his co-host in shock. The side chick also added that she doesn't look for men, but they look for her.

Asked about the age range, she said:

"The oldest is 53."

Social media reactions

Mercy Shalom Phiri said:

"So manje is this not promoting people who secretly do that in secret proud...pastor jimmy i don't see the essence of your programs,er you just after money or after souls...please preach Christ.."

Suphlate Changa said:

"Pastor Jimmy she needs deliverance, pastor Jimmy the only time to help her is now she is 24 dating 54years old man that's her father's age."

Freckson Nyati said:

"Do not admire those who have money if you don't know how they made it, your slow progress is good.I wish I could comment exactly what I wanted."

