A social media user identified as Gabby BornRich has shared that he is set to tie the knot with a lady who accompanied his former girlfriend on a date with him.

The young man recounted that he met his ex-girlfriend on the social media group Tell It All in 2020 and started talking with her.

''So, I invited her on a date on March 7, 2020 (on the receipt). She came along with three of her female friends. I was very surprised,'' he said.

Man shares a chilling love story. Photo credit: Gabby BornRich/dreamstime.com

Source: UGC

His ex-lover's friend left her contact

''After everything, the waiter brought me the bill with a small sheet of paper containing a telephone number,'' he recalled.

BornRich narrated that he called that number and was shocked to the bone when he discovered that it was one of her lover's female friends who accompanied her on the date with him.

''We became friends, and fast forward, we started dating. Because I stopped talking to that lady because of what she did.''

Set to marry ex-lover's friend

He disclosed that he and his former lover's female friend will tie the knot this year.

''We will be getting married this year. I know she's not aware I'm dating her [friend] after the date. I know she's reading this because I don't want her or anyone to come and say my wife-to-be is a boyfriend snatcher.

''I want a peaceful wedding, not violence. Next time, when someone invites you on a date, go alone,'' he added.

Many netizens have reacted to his post. Legit.ng selected some of the comments below:

Read his full post below:

Photo of Gabby BornRich's account on Tell It All. Source: Gabby BornRich

Source: Facebook

Social media reacts

Bright Williams Boakye said:

"The brotherhood is proud of you."

Maruf Conscious Roofman commented:

"I still don’t understand why Ghanaian women do this, a date is between two people, not the whole squad."

Thompson Mawuli Starbright said:

"She'll be somewhere saying her best friend snatched her boyfriend from her. Meanwhile, it's due to her own tagborkuku."

Marfo Joseph said:

''Why add your friends on a date when you don't even know the amount on the person? In this tough economy? Some ladies are very immature and inconsiderate.

"You just want to disgrace somebody's son kwa. Only a few guys will genuinely accept marrying such a lady. But mind you, you think that her friend is not a gold digger? They didn't try koraa. They made u chop egg and water p3. Eish! Wonso wopre!"

Dede Darkie Abigail said:

"This one, I support you with 10 bottles of Champagne. Good riddance to bad rubbish."

Man speaks about his former lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man known as Uncle Bless on Facebook went online on Saturday, March 19, to write about his former girlfriend who was about to get married to another man.

In a long post on Facebook, the ex-boyfriend asked:

“Is it not the same boy I ask you about when we were dating, you said he is nothing to you…”

He went ahead to mention that the lady was always calling the now to-be-husband a brother, telling him that there can never be anything between them.

Source: Legit.ng