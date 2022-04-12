American YouTuber Mekenze in Kenya recently relocated to Meru with her husband and their three kids from the US

Mekenze updated her followers about life in the village, admitting she had no idea of the work involved

She posted a video showing some of the chores at their multimillion mansion and farm, where they keep numerous animals

An Oyinbo lady married to a Meru man has admitted that village life is not a walk in the park.

The mother of three, who goes by Mekenze in Kenya on YouTube, said there is always some work in the village.

Mekenze said village life in Meru involves lots of work. Photos: Mekenze in Kenya.

Village life full of chores

“There is always so much going on when living on the farm. That’s what I am realising. There are lots of chores and work, it never ends.”

Via a YouTube video, Mekenze, who relocated to Kenya with her family, showed some of the chores they do at their home.

Labourers could be seen building a pigsty for the couple, keen on keeping their food. Her hubby indicated that they would have numerous pigs in the structure.

Later, together with her hubby, they went to feed the chicken.

“Which one is dinner?” he asked her before catching a huge cockerel to make a meal.

Makenze admitted she had never known how food was processed.

“It’s so different from what I am used to. I just go to the supermarket or restaurant and find the chicken ready. It is a cool feeling knowing where food is coming from.”

Afterwards, they also visited a section where they keep sheep and goats.

Kids’ chores, reactions

As the parents fed the animals, their three kids, two boys and a girl were tasked with picking trash around the house.

“Your husband seems like a wonderful family man and takes care of you all so well,” one person reacted to the clip.

“It’s a blessing that you decided to learn and embrace your husband’s culture,” another added.

Watch the video below:

