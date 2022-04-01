A woman, Liane Bradley, has gone on Twitter to share how she homeschools her kids, giving them the liberty to wake up anytime

Liane said after they have taken their lunch, they are allowed to go out and play as a form of break from schoolwork

Many people who reacted to her post wanted to know how she manages the homeschooling without distractions

A young mother, Laine Bradley, has shared her parenting experience on Twitter and people are amazed about it all.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 30, the woman revealed how she has been homeschooling her three kids.

The woman said they can wake up whenever they like. Photo source: @mrslainebradley

Source: Twitter

They can wake up any time

Liane said that, unlike other kids who go to schools out of the home, hers are allowed to wake up anytime, sometimes at 10:30 am.

She shared a video of the children eating their breakfast, writing things in their journals, and playing monopoly before settling down with their schoolwork for the day.

What their daily schedule looks like

The mum stated that after those series of activities, they would eat lunch and play outside. On the schoolwork they would be doing for the day, she said:

"Today we are working on subtraction, long division, rounding by hundreds, cause and effect in stories and penmanship."

See the post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@BigbootyBlesss said:

"Word of advice from someone that was homeschooled 1-12th we actually don’t like being homeschooled."

@SayMyNameRite said:

"Imagine going through your childhood waking up whenever you feel like then becoming a adult and finding out you can’t just wake up when you feel like it."

@yesesyerreman asked:

"How do you ensure that they get the most up-to date and comprehensive learning materials? Do you work with qualified people in these fields and then do the teaching yourself?"

@ohjasminee said:

"'They wake up when they are ready' almost had me jumping out of my chair bc YES. Nobody is ready to learn before the sun is up. Nobody."

Source: Legit.ng