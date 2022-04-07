A mum has given birth to a rare set of triplets that occur only once in 200 million births, according to doctors

Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig are over the moon as they celebrate the kids first birthday and also released photos of the cuties

Doctors at the Liverpool Women's Hospital, England, told the couple that their set of blessing were very rare among naturally conceived kids

It is celebration galore for 34-year-old mum, Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig who are heavily blessed haven welcomed a set of triplets.

The kids, a set of three boys have been described as among the rarest occurrences in naturally conceived children.

Doctors say the Craig triplets are rare. Photo credit: Gina Dewdney and @bbcnews

Source: UGC

Only once in 200 million births

According to doctors at the Liverpool Women's Hospital, England, such births occur only once in 200 million.

When she was first scanned during her pregnancy, Gina and her hubby thought they were only expecting a set of twins. But another kid was later spotted. They are now celebrating their first birthday. The interesting story was shared on Instagram by @bbcnews.

See the post below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting to the beautiful story of the set of triplets. Here are a few of the reactions:

@jenny_mila1904

"Omg so cute."

@tbesw said:

"Triple cuteness."

@jo_mcgro reacted:

"So adorable."

@mr_fields2you said:

"Man that's tough cuz one 3 year old is giving us the blues right now."

@gretty85 said:

"They're so cute, God bless them!"

@dhuhalight commented:

"You will get tired of raising them with us, but they are beautiful."

@mang.ole reacted:

"Earth's population is growing fast."

@lovelyrl commented:

"So beautiful can I have one please."

Source: Legit.ng