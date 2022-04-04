A 25-year-old man identified as Muyiwa is set to walk down the aisle with his 85-year-old lover against all odds

The young man who is head over heels in love with the woman said the way she treated him pushed him to love her

The old woman who has 8 children and 20 grandkids is the landlady of the apartment where Muyiwa and his friend resides

Despite the 60 years age gap between them, a 25-year-old man named Muyiwa is head over heels in love with an 85-year-old woman identified as Thereza.

Thereza and Muyiwa are set to take their relationship to a new level by getting married despite disapproval from the woman's kids and the man's friend Kakule.

Muyiwa says Thereza is his happiness Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

How Muyiwa met Thereza

Muyiwa told Afrimax in an interview that he had left his country Congo for another African country (undisclosed) with the sole aim of continuing his education at the university.

It happened that Thereza is the landlady of the house where Muyiwa and his friend rented.

In the course of residing there, an incident made him realize she was the one for him.

Why Muyiwa fell in love with Thereza

Muyiwa said other ladies he had loved in the past were dramatic, but Thereza is just different and hopes she doesn't die before him.

On how they fell in love, Muyiwa recalled an incident that transpired one fateful Friday.

"I remember one Friday when my colleague wasn't around, I was hungry and we had no food. I was very weak. And out of nowhere, the old woman brought me some food. She came and served me with too much care,'' he recalled.

According to him, this was one of the many attitudes of the woman he experienced that got him.

He had a message for their naysayers.

"This is my choice, This is my happiness. As everyone has theirs.

"The way she behaved and treated me pushed me to loving her. Though she is an old woman and in reality could be my grandmother, but so what! I love her."

Thereza says she is ready to exchange marital vows again

Showering encomiums on her younger lover, the mother of 8 kids and 20 grandkids said she loves Muyiwa just as he loves her.

Thereza said she is ready to risk it all for their relationship.

She said:

"I am 85 years of age. I have 8 children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend's age, he could be my 5th grandchild. He loves me and I also love him. I am now ready to put on the wedding dress and ring."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Jumoke Aladese said:

"Age is a number, she is looking good for her age , God bless their union , they are in love that is important."

Keweitha Barrett said:

"Age is just a # if they love each other god bless all marriages am with u young man no drama to this love just pray and treat each other equal am happy for them my mom is 68 and her husband is 32 and we know they are in love as the day they met now they travel the world together so just encourage them to always love each other god bless u both."

Merlene Lilley said:

"I am very happy for her...love is love...and no one should be judging them...please live your lives dear friend...as long as it's pleasing to Almighty God....I have studied my Bible..and I have never seen in it where two people who love each other cannot share their lives together no matter their age."

Vero said:

"Amongst all things that concern me in life, 2 adults sharing life together is something I couldn't care less about. And for the people who hate on them, go get yourself a life, probably work more and you'll have less time to hate on happy people."

Source: Legit.ng