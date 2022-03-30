A little girl has been seen in a beautiful clip behaving like an adult, giving her mum so much care and attention

The girl was seen in the clip covering her mum with a thick, warm cloth as she slept and then went ahead to make her tea

The baby girl has attracted so much attention to herself on the internet as many people have described her as a little angel

A little girl is currently receiving so much attention on Instagram due to the beautiful way she cared for her mum.

She was seen covering her up with cloth and offering her cool kisses as if to kiss her off to sleep.

The beautiful girl gives her mum full care and maximum attention. Photo credit: @nigerianwedding

Source: Instagram

Little girl makes tea for mum in video

She did not just stop at covering her mum from cold, she also went to the kitchen and prepared a cup of tea for her. The happy mum accepted it with a lovely smile on her face.

The girl behaved just like an adult, moving up and down to make sure her mum is happy. Her kindness has melted many hearts on Instagram where the video was shared by @nigerianwedding.

Social media users praise little girl for caring for mum

Many people who saw the video has expressed their opinions in many ways. See some of their views below:

@ola_stylish said:

"Bless her little heart, the other one took water from the toilet and gave her dad."

@stella_mayana commented:

"I want a baby gal already!!!!"

@gloria_musaabies reacted:

"Sweetest video of the morning."

@enrie_md said:

"This has got to be the cutest thing today."

@calabar_bridalhair_fascinators commented:

"Thank you dear Lord for making me a mother."

@mrs_lekwas said:

"Daughters are priceless. I'm glad I have 2."

Source: Legit.ng