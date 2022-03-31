The stunning and funny body movement of a little baby has put smiles on the lips of many social media users

The baby was seen in a beautiful short clip responding to body tickles by a doctor who was testing his reflexes

Just as if he was dancing, the baby continued to respond, shaking his waist from one side to the other, creating a funny rhythm

A stunning little baby has attracted attention to himself on the internet because of the way he responded to touches by a medical doctor.

The doctor was tickling the baby just to test his reflexes, but his responses to the stimulus rather created a dancing rhythm.

The beautiful baby moves his waist from side to side. Photo credit: @nigerianwedding

Baby shakes his waist in response to doctor's touch

As the doctor continued to touch the baby, he moved his waist side ways, shaking it like an adult. His responses amazed many people.

Someone in the hospital room continued to laugh out loud to the funny way the little baby moved. People on social media have since joined to admire the baby after the video was shared on Instagram by @nigerianwedding.

Social media users react

The video has attracted comments from Instagram users. See some of them below:

@_rashidhar said:

"When I finally have a baby I’ll stay up all night looking at how cute she’ll be."

@crystal_k_c95 commented:

"Tried this too and it didnt work instead he gave me that "mummy what u doing " look."

@sueziclaire_ commented:

"His reflexes are so good. Makes me want a baby."

@tundesevy said:

"D most beautiful thing u have seen today, I watched it over and over again."

@uzoanneofficial reacted:

"Having a baby is really precious. They are always so small and very cute."

@deqwinrasheeda said:

"Shake it but don’t break it baby."

