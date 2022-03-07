After 16-years of marriage and waiting, a Nigerian couple has finally welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl

The couple dedicated their cute daughter in a church recently and their joy knew no bounds even as a lot of people celebrated with them

A beautiful photo of the event was shared on Facebook and many persons on the platform joined in congratulating the couple

A Nigerian couple has welcomed their first child after 16-years of childlessness. The couple dedicated their child in church recently.

The news of the arrival of the cute girl was posted on Facebook by a friend to the couple identified as Happiness Daniel Agri.

Baby dedicated in church in grand style

The couple took their baby named Deborah to church for dedication and the pictures have emerged online.

Social media users react

When the great testimony was shared on the social media platform, other users did not waste time in joining the party, congratulating the couple for the arrival of their bundle of joy. Here are a few of the congratulatory comments:

Joy Ben reacted:

"Glory be to God almighty."

Gladys Ajurunwo

"Wow. Thank you dear Lord Jesus. Congratulations to the family."

Chidinma Ndubueze said:

"Congratulations. May God's name be praised."

