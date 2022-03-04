A Nigerian mum became uncomfortable the moment her son started playing Folake for the Night by Pheelz featuring BNXN Buju

The woman's name is Folake, meaning that anytime the song is played around her she feels she's the one that is being mentioned

The mum threw her shoe at her son when he played the song and the video of her response has gone viral on social media

A Nigerian mum used her shoe to chase her son away from her side the moment he played a trending song titled Folake for the Night by singer, Pheelz featuring BNXN Buju.

The woman's name happens to be Folake and the song understandably gets her uncomfortable when it plays around her.

The moment 'Folake for the Night" started playing, the mum got angry. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Shoe flies into the air, son runs away

The woman grabbed her shoe and flung it towards her son the moment he started playing the song beside her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It appeared the son did that deliberately to see the mother's reaction. Her reaction captured in a video has gone viral on social media. The man wrote on the video:

"My mom hates this song cos her name is Folake."

Social media users react in frenzy

When the video was posted on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, the woman's reaction got hilarious comments from online users. A few of them go as follows:

@patrick_cluster_ reacted:

"Nigerian mothers with sandals."

@alegria__o commented:

"The way she raised her head."

@iamderando said:

"Even when you know that's Mommy's name? What a rough play."

@tonia_gram_ reacted:

"Respect no dey again. Wetin make you go play the song for her front?"

@_symplylady reacted:

"The way he saw the mum staring at him from the camera, but he still decided to look back just to be sure amused me."

Oyinbo man sings and vibes Foleke for the Night by Pheelz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man finished Folake for the Night by Pheelz, singing it as if the song belonged to him.

The man made no mistakes at all as he sang and vibed to the song to the admiration of many.

His love for the song was visible, making many wonder how he was able to sing the Pidgin English words.

Source: Legit.ng