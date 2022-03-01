An Oyinbo man has been caught on tape vibing hard and singing Folake for the Night word for word without making any mistake

Folake for the Night is a song by Pheelz featuring BNXN (Buju) and the Oyinbo man seem to be very much in love with the song

Many Nigerians who have seen the man's performance online are reacting to it in funny ways with many saying he needs an award

Nigerians are reacting in many funny ways to the video of an Oyinbo man singing and vibing to Folake for the Night by Pheelz featuring BNSN Buju.

The man seem to love the song so much given how he vibed to it with all his energy, singing with much joy and happiness.

The man sang excitedly, vibing to Folake for the Night by Pheelz. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Folake for the Night vibed word for word

The Oyinbo man sang the song word for word without making any mistake in the short clip. Many were wowed by his nice skills.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on social media react

Nigerians who have seen the video are reacting to it in different ways. Many of the reactions are however very funny and hilarious. The video was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. Here are a few of the reactions:

@danniekris_ reacted:

"Honestly this song is an addiction."

@officialpatricksblessing commented:

"It’s the way he’s effortlessly singing the song for me tho."

@el_flipztv said:

"Nigerians are happy people. I swear we no get wahala."

@wendyabdul_ reacted:

"Not a big deal my husband sings Davido fall from A-z."

