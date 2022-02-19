A father who has been away for a total of 7 months returned home unannounced to surprise his son in a heartwarming video

The son least expected that his dad would be coming home when he did and was so shocked and overwhelmed with happiness when he saw him

The video of the happy reunion has warmed countless hearts online with many people reacting to it in different ways

A boy was thoroughly shocked and overcome with happiness the moment he saw his father who is a soldier return home unannounced.

In a trending video, the boy was seen prepared to go out of the house only to see his father walking in, and he could not believe his eyes.

The moment was so electrifying. Photo credit: Jukin Media and @dailymail

His father has been away for 7 months

The man who is a soldier has been away from home for 7 months and his son had missed him so much. When he suddenly walked in, it was shocking.

The son ran with speed and gave his father a tight, warm embrace that lasted a long time. He was later seen wiping tears of joy from his eyes.

What the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a mother surprised her daughter and her boyfriend when she returned home completely unannounced.

In collaboration with Harlem Globetrotters, the woman named Sergeant Deandrea Proctor snook into a basketball court after a play and joined a group photograph in which her daughter and boyfriend were also made to be present.

It was such a heartwarming moment for the daughter and father when they noticed the soldier mum in the picture after it was taken.

