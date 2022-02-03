A lecturer at the University of Lagos has sparked reactions from Nigerians after what he did during one of his classes

The university don was seen in a viral video re-uniting a boy and his girlfriend to the admiration of his students who cheered and clapped

Many people have reacted to the video, with some saying universities in Nigeria need more lecturers like him

It was not a usual sight, but a lecturer has been seen at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) amending a broken relationship between a couple believed to be his students.

The heartwarming moment happened right inside one of his classes. Students were seen cheering and clapping rapturously.

Students cheered and shouted when the relationship was amended by the lecturer. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

From being a lecturer to mending relationships at UNILAG

From the video, a young man was seen kneeling down before a girl, apparently begging her for forgiveness.

However, the young lady was being reluctant to accept the pleas to forgive her boyfriend. This prompted the lecture to intervene. He later took their hands and joined them together and the whole class went wild.

Video sparks reactions

People are reacting to the video shared by @instablog9ja in different ways. Some say more lecturers like him are needed in Nigerian universities. A few of the reactions are sampled below:

@asiwajulerry said:

"We need more lecturers like him, life no hard abeg."

@slemzy_official wrote:

"Best lecturer of the year award goes to him. He's a peacemaker."

@umycutie commented:

"Before the student will fail his course as a result of heartbreak. Reconcile them abeg."

@_tadofficial_ said:

"A vacation trip to Maldives for the lecturer. Na this kind lecturer me dey like eheh."

@nonny_tb_ wrote:

"Na lecturer wey dey support our love, na him class we go attend."

Watch the video below:

