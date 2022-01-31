A young Nigerian man got himself a Honda car weeks after he came online and said he would buy one in 2022

Smiling inside the vehicle in photos, the man was overwhelmed with messages of congratulations

Many Nigerians on Twitter 'tapped' into his blessings as they prayed to get the same thing he achieved

A Nigerian man with the Twitter name Oluwaremileken shared photos of his new car as he quoted a post he made in 2021.

In the earlier post, the man with much confidence said that he will be getting his ride come 2022.

The young man posed in his Honda car. Photo source: @chowwder

Source: Twitter

Happy with his new car

Shared snaps on his page have him posing in the driver seat of the car as he smiled gracefully for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many Nigerians took to his comment section to celebrate his achievement as some asked him to show them the way.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 10,000 likes with hundreds of reactions.

Below are some of the comments:

@mikolanny said:

"You don order the ride when you made the first tweet no lie bros."

@Tolani_IBL said:

"Congrats boss. But see as your landlord deh observe. Planning on the increment of ur rent."

@Stickz_jonez said:

"You got yourself a very good car."

@kingjossyjsb said:

"Congratulations my own is coming this year. This jakande estate."

@naeto_z said:

"I tap into this blessing in Jesus Name, God run my own abeg."

Nigerian man buys Tesla car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook user identified as Ayo Ojeniyi shared a video of a Yoruba man admiring his new Telsa electric car as he made a user review.

In the clip, the Nigerian man spoke in his native language as he gave a tour of the vehicle, telling people he wanted them to know the car is real.

Opening the back of the car, the man showed that there is enough space for luggage. He went ahead to the front of the vehicle where engines are normally placed.

When he opened it, it was empty as it only serves as more storage. A woman in the video also spoke in astonishment.

Source: Legit.ng