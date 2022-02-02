A father asked his son to migrate to Europe through Libya so as to make life better for the whole family when he hits the money

But unfortunately, when he got to Libya, he got arrested and imprisoned by the renegades and of course, almost lost his life in the process

When he was able to come back to Nigeria, his father quickly disowned him, telling him that he was on his own

When he was able to make it back to Nigeria, Endurance thought that his father would be happy to have him back alive.

But the young fellow met the biggest shock of his life when his father completely disowned him because he failed to make it to Europe.

My father asked me to join the army or travel to Libya

Shockingly, it was his father who brought the idea of him travelling out of Nigeria in the first place.

He was the one who told the young man to choose between moving to Europe and joining the Nigerian Army. The young ma opted to travel to Europe but through the tortuous land borders full of dangers. Of course, it ended in tears.

Narrating his story to LegitTV, Endurance said:

"In 2017 when I finished my secondary school, my father told me that I should come and travel. When I got to Libya, there was war. Every day, they use to kill people in our camp. One night, they killed 820 people in our camp. They throw bomb in our camp, but God rescued me.

"I wanted to cross to Italy. I spent 21-hours on top of the sea. Before you, Libyan people came and now shoot the boat. Out of 180, only 14 of us survived it. And they took us to underground prison. From underground, they now deported us to Nigeria."

He failed to please his father

When he made it back alive, his father wasn't happy. He continued his chilling story:

"When I came back, I called my father that I couldn't make it. My father told me that I should not call him again, that anything that concerned me and him is already end."

Endurance's story is one out of the many shocking tales of what Nigerians pass through trying to make it Europe through land borders.

Libya tough pass Rambo Film

Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who made it back from Libya alive said the North African country is very tough, even tougher than the Rambo movie.

The man identified as Friday Harrison said he travelled out of Nigeria in search of greener pastures but almost lost his life in the process.

Friday who is from Agbor in Delta said he lost at least 200 of his friends with whom they travelled together.

