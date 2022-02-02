Mukandamage Domitila got married to her blood brother without knowing they were related, and they have three kids; she said they found out they were married through relatives

Domitila said it has been five years since she heard from her brother, who wants nothing to do with their kids

The mom of three lives in an incomplete mud house and the father of her kids doesn't support them

A Rwandese woman Mukandamage Domitila shocked many after revealing she was married to her blood brother.

Domitila was born in 1978, but a year later, her mum passed away. A few years subsequently, she lost her father, and since she had many siblings, they grew up in different families.

Mukandamage Domitila says she had three kids with her blood brother but later left her. Photo: AfriMax.

Source: UGC

She didn't even know her brother though relatives would tell her she had a brother.

After many years, Domitila started working as a house help, and one day she met her brother in Kigali, Rwanda, though they didn't know they were related.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Getting married

The two siblings fell in love and were blessed with three children.

Later, they found out they were related; they shared the same father and mother. That really affected Domitila's self-esteem, and she would hide in her house to avoid meeting people.

"I was confused and started hiding from people. I even stopped fetching water..." she said in an interview with AfriMax.

Domitila said people would bully her kids and remind them that they were born out of interbreeding, and she decided to leave her brother.

The mom of three lives in an incomplete mud house and the father of her kids doesn't support them.

Domitilia's first and second children are suffering from different conditions.

She said it has been five years now since she heard from her brother, who wants nothing to do with their kids.

Domitila has begged well-wishers to help her build a new house for her family and take her kids to school.

Woman who married two blood brothers expresses regrets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had expressed regrets over her marriage to two blood brothers.

Speaking to Monicah Kagoni, Stella disclosed she was married for 10 years but the marriage was abusive and she decided to leave.

"I was married for 10 years. My marriage was blessed with four beautiful daughters. There was so much going on in my marriage. There was violence in my marriage and I left with my children," said Stellah.

Source: Legit.ng