A little girl's show of love and kindness towards her mum has attracted the attention of many social media users

The little baby saw her mum crying and then went ahead to offer her some care and kisses in sympathy

Many people were shocked that the little child knew how to offer some comfort to those who need it

A mother decided to see how her baby will react if the child sees her crying. So she faked a cry just in front of the little kid. What happened next left many people shocked.

When the child saw her mother lying down and pretending to cry, she went to her mum to console her. She knelt down and offered her some kisses. She also uttered some inaudible words in the process.

After making sure the mum was fine, the baby offered her a very tight hug and then left the scene in the most fun way.

Social media users react, praise baby for being kind

Social media users on Instagram were impressed by the video shared by @alliandemm and they took to the comment section of the post to shower praises on the baby. A few of the comments go as follows:

@itshafsatibrahim says:

"Beautiful... I thought I was the only one doing this. I do this all the time to see how the young gentleman I’m raising will respond. It’s always beautiful to know someone care."

@uchay.ada.awka was more hilarious:

"I fake cried as well when my daughter was just the same age. I was still nursing and hadn't weaned her off breast milk yet. As I lay down there on the bed fake crying, she crawled up to me, raised up my blouse and the nursing bra I wore at the time, clamped her mouth around my n!pple and started s!cking away, paying no attention to me!"

@lisymichael wrote:

"When u teach a child to show concern n love to others follow feeling,This is d result . Well done to all d parents that teaches love n show it."

Boy hugs nervous little sister tightly at school

Legit.ng previously reported a sweet moment a boy hugged his sister so tightly in love after their mum dropped them off in school.

The little boy got so many people emotional with the show of love and care for his sister.

In the video shared on Facebook, the boy was seen playing the big brother role for his sister as he petted her continuously.

