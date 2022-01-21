A man has said it is better to let the sleeping dogs lie instead of going to run a DNA test for family members

The man was reacting to a poll put up on Twitter by Legit.ng in which he said DNA should be left to be a secret in the family

But the majority of those who voted in the poll said all fathers should run DNA tests so as to determine the paternity of their children

Legit.ng recently put up a poll on Twitter in which it sought the opinions of members of the public on the DNA debate. DNA is the abbreviation for Deoxyribonucleic acid and its aim is to determine if one is truly the parent of a child.

The majority of those who voted in the poll said all fathers should run DNA tests. An analysis of the votes shows that 69.4% are of the opinion that all fathers should run DNA tests while 11.7% are against it. On the other hand, 18.4% are undecided.

But in a reaction to the poll, @2ndSon_God says it is better to leave DNA a secret:

"Please let's just leave that thing a secret."

@EricKume toed the same line of argument:

"No, 'cause might die knowing didn't have a child."

@Ljlordy said poverty could be a challenge since not many can afford it:

"How many can afford to run a malaria test? How much more of a DNA test."

See the poll below:

Nigerian man discovers 7-year-old child is not his after DNA test

In a story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian father was shocked to discover that a 7-year-old child does not belong to him after a DNA test.

The man Eguveso Enifome took to social media to voice deep frustration after making the shocking discovery. In a video he shared on Facebook, Enifome however admitted that he was intimate with the mother of the child before she got pregnant.

But it was two years after the birth of the child that he was told that the child belonged to him. Enifome said he was angry when his father collected the child, saying it resembled him.

