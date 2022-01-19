A young Ghanaian man recently took to Twitter to voice out how his long term girlfriend broke his heart

In his post, he shared that he saw the lady he has been dating for years on the Date Rush show searching for love

Social media users who read his story took to the comments section to console and encourage him

A broken-hearted young man has resorted to social media to wail about losing his girlfriend to a reality show.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on the Twitter timeline of @bobshmurdagh had the young man sharing that he saw his woman on the popular television show, Date Rush and could not believe his eyes.

Sad man, Date rush contestants Photo credit: AnnaStills/Getty Images, TV3

Source: Getty Images

According to him, he has been dating his lady for a very long time hence was surprised to see her searching for love.

"Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The story sparks debate online

Internet users who saw the sad man's tweet had a lot to say about it.

@KillThi wrote:

"This one de3 u will soon get bronchioles of the malfunctioning of the cardiac muscles Flexed biceps hahahahahaaa."

@WanCoin1 commented:

"Make I follow u to console you? Ego bee."

@quabyna_vigor said:

"U mean that one that got a date."

@PoundsCapaLot replied:

"Oh baba sorry oo."

@brvhdhesy1 commented:

"Take ur own advice."

Man angry after finding out girlfriend saved his contact on her phone as 'big head'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had clashed with his girlfriend after discovering she saved his contact on her phone as 'big head' and someone else as 'my love.'

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the man insisted that he saw his contact saved as Big Head, but the lady insisted that she saved it with My Heart.

According to the lady, the man she saved his number with My Love is her brother.

The infuriated young man then asked the lady to return the phone since he was the one who bought it for her four days earlier.

In her response, the lady said the phone the man bought was faulty, adding that the one she was holding was different from the one he bought.

Source: Legit.ng