Leteipa Samson Julius is a Kenyan man of two worlds; biologically from Kisii but adopted into Maasailand, which even appears in his official names

Despite having two fathers, Leteipa has grappled with an identity crisis since childhood because both fathers rejected him

His biological dad said he cannot take back a child with a Maasai name, while the stepdad threw him out of his compound

While a young lady forgave and reunited with her dad who abandoned her for years, 28-year-old Leteipa Samson Julius also known as Ongeri Onsase, is a man with an identity crisis.

He has three parents; a mother, a biological father, and a stepdad, and as much as all the three are alive, he lives and feels like an orphan.

One of Leteipa's biggest struggles is giving his own children an identity yet he has none himself. Photo credits: Leteipa Samson.

Source: UGC

Leteipa's story began from a normal household when his mother Josephine Nyatuka Orego got him while married to Henry Nyabuto in West Mugirango, Kisii, Kenya.

The two-year marriage ended while he was still a toddler, so the mum left her first husband and moved out of the compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As of the time they were leaving, he had been given the name Ongeri, which identified him with the biological roots.

Mother remarried after three years

When Leteipa was five years old, his mother found love again and this time they moved to Maasailand where life started afresh for them.

"My stepdad is called Julius Ngulet, so when I moved to his household I was given a new name; Leteipa Samson, which is in my ID card to date," he told a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko.

Not long after settling into the new home, Leteipa noticed that the other members of his stepfamily became hostile towards him.

He attributes the indifference to the fact that he was the eldest of all the other children on the compound, which essentially made him, a foreigner, appear like the firstborn.

"In that area, the position of the firstborn son on every compound is regarded highly, which made it difficult for them to bequeath it on a step-child," he continued.

After trying to get rid of him several times in vain, they finally ganged up against Leteipa and his mother and sent both of them away.

Identity crisis

Mother and son moved out of the compound and started yet another chapter of life, this time in Homa Bay.

It was also a period that opened Leteipa's eyes to the glaring but bitter truth that he has no identity.

This was compounded by the fact that his mother managed to go back to her second husband, but on the condition that Leteipa does not join her.

"I managed to track down my biological father but he also rejected me because the names on my ID are from Maasailand, which is not of his identity," he lamented.

The married father of two children aged five and three added that he has three parents but lives like an orphan because none of them is willing to accommodate him.

At the moment, Leteipa says that the only village his children know is his wife's home in Homa Bay, something that bothers him because they too need to know their real roots.

Lady finds her dad on Twitter after 25 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had found her dad on social media platform Twitter after 25 years.

On Father’s Day, she sent a simple message to the man identified as Jeremiah. She told the man that she got to know that he could be her dad some years ago.

Keaira said that she is reaching out without having any expectations, telling him that she would only like to meet him someday.

After informing him, the lady told Jeremiah that she is now 25 years old and stays in California, adding that she is always available to chat.

Source: Legit.ng