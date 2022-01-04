For a whole 20 years, Ugandan Jude Thaddeus Jasu was at a seminary learning how to become a priest

That changed along the way and he not only changed his course of life but also met and fell in love with Connie Mary Kiteko whom he married at a wedding in Kampala

Two and a half years into the marriage, Jude admits that he has not only embraced the changes but is also enjoying the life

August 17, 2019, Jude Thaddeus Jasu and Connie Mary Kiteko were joined in holy matrimony at St Francis Chapel Makerere University, Uganda.

The newlyweds later treated the attendees to a reception at the Las Vegas Gardens in Gaba, Kampala.

Jude wedded Connie at St Francis Chapel Makerere University, Uganda. Photo credits: Mywedding.co.ug.

Connie had taken her fiancé to her parents’ home in Paya Village, Tororo District, for introductions just a week before the wedding.

Left seminary after training for 20 years

Mywedding.co.ug reports that growing up, Jude who is currently a lecturer of psychology at Asmara College of education in Eritrea always desired to become a priest in adulthood.

For more than 20 years, the young man took training in the priesthood but his dream was shattered for reasons not disclosed and he had to leave the seminary.

Despite exiting the mission, Jude was lucky enough to be sponsored by the Mill Hill Missionaries to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in education from Nairobi, Kenya.

Struggled to cope with the shift

Having spent a substantial part of his life in a seminary with priests, he admits to struggling to fit into the outside world.

“I had to go through a lot of counselling from both my family and members of Mill Hill Missionaries. I was told God’s ways are not our ways and He is the one who has a purpose for everything," he said.

According to him, it took three years to not only learn how to cope outside the seminary but also accept that he could pursue other interests away from the priesthood and still succeed.

Had no idea how to date

Jude also disclosed that when it came to the time for him to get married, he had no idea how to find a good wife.

He added that as much as a friend had told him that love would come naturally the moment he met the right person, he had no idea how to ask a woman out.

In 2015, his life took an interesting turn when he travelled back to Uganda for the holidays and was invited for a visit by a friend.

“He told me about his sister and gave me a go-ahead to date her. Although I barely knew what to do or say, he refused to approach her on my behalf. When I finally met her, she was so beautiful that I lost my words," he remembered.

Somehow, Jude managed to muster the courage and approached Connie, a manager at a law firm in Wandegeya, Kampala.

It is a decision that he does not regret as the two started dating and not only got married in 2019 but have also enjoyed marriage over the last two and a half years.

