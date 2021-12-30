A mother with five children has said she wants to add more to the bundles of joy she already has

Dirvin Joseph recently gave birth to a set of quadruplets adding four children in a single sweep to the one child she already had

Dirvin stirred reactions online when she said she wanted to add more children if resources could permit her

Many women will retire and hang their reproductive boots if they happened to be blessed with four children at once. But not Dirvin Joseph who says she wants to add some more children to the five bundles of joy she already has.

Dirvin already had a child who is now the big sister before she got blessed with the set of quadruplets. She also has another child of a relative who is about the same age as her quadruplets and they all live together.

Dirvin Joseph and her kids. Credit: BBC News Africa

Source: Facebook

Some social media users who reacted to the story when it was shared by BBC News Africa questioned her for wanting to have more babies.

But Dirvin says she would only have more babies if resources permit. Her words:

"They are quadruplets. But now we have a cousin who is 3 months older than them. They have grown together and now they are inseparable. By the time they were 3 to 4 months old, I could tell them apart. But when they were infants, I wasn't able. They were given tags from the hospital. The most challenging thing raising quadruplets is financial. Yes, it is a blessing but it is very expensive. If I had the finances, I think I would like to get more babies."

Social media users react

Social media users rushed to the comment section to express their views on the story. Here are the things they are saying:

@Innocent Bulirani:

"More babies? Glad am not her husband. Those children aren't they enough?"

@Malou Manyiel

"Mum, don't worry. The same God that put and protected them in you for 9 months, will again continue protecting them as they grow up in this challenging world. Our living God is always there mostly for the vulerables."

@James Ruei Majok

"It's very difficult for quadruplets mother to survive, due of poor economic growth."

