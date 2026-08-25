Mawlid al-Nabi, observed on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is a major event in the Islamic calendar

The tradition of celebrating the Prophet's birthday traces back to the Fatimid dynasty in the 11th century before spreading across the Muslim world

Muslims mark the occasion through prayer, charity, poetic recitations, and public processions, though some Islamic scholars debate whether the celebration is required

Mawlid al-Nabi, also called Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is one of the most widely observed occasions in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In 2026, the day falls on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, though the precise date can shift slightly depending on the sighting of the moon.

Muslims gather for prayers and religious activities during Mawlid al-Nabi celebrations. Photo: Getty

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The name itself carries the meaning of the event: "Mawlid" translates to "birth" in Arabic, while "Eid Milad-un-Nabi" means the "Festival of the Birth of the Prophet."

For Muslims, the occasion goes beyond marking a birthday. It is a moment to reflect on the Prophet's life, teachings, and the values of compassion, justice, and service to others that he embodied.

Historical Roots of Mawlid

The practice of honouring the Prophet's birth did not begin during his lifetime. The tradition emerged centuries later, with its earliest recorded observance linked to the Fatimid dynasty in the 11th century. Public gatherings, poetry recitations, and religious sermons became associated with the occasion during this period, per Haramain.

By the 12th century, under the Ayyubid dynasty and the influence of Sultan Salah al-Din, Mawlid gained wider acceptance in Sunni Muslim communities. Salah al-Din supported the public observance partly as a means of strengthening Muslim unity during the period of the Crusades. Over time, the celebration took on different forms across regions, blending local customs with religious practice.

How the Day Is Observed

Across Muslim-majority countries, Mawlid al-Nabi is a public holiday. Common observances include the recitation of naats, which are poetic tributes praising the Prophet, as well as qasidahs, or odes that highlight his virtues and contributions to humanity.

In countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, and Indonesia, large public processions are held. Mosques are decorated with lights and banners, and special sermons recount the Prophet's life and message.

Giving charity, known as sadaqah, is also a central part of the day, reflecting the Prophet's own emphasis on generosity and care for those in need. Some Muslims choose to fast on this day as an act of spiritual discipline and gratitude.

A Debate Within the Faith

Not all Muslims approach Mawlid in the same way. Some Islamic scholars argue that celebrating the Prophet's birthday lacks a basis in the Quran or the Sunnah and should therefore not be treated as a formal religious event. Their view is that the Prophet's teachings are best honoured through daily practice rather than an annual commemoration.

Many other scholars and communities, however, regard Mawlid as a legitimate and meaningful expression of love for the Prophet. They see it as an opportunity to inspire Muslims to live according to his example and to strengthen the bonds of the wider Muslim community.

African countries with public holidays in August 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several African countries will observe public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations ranging from independence anniversaries and national commemorations to religious festivals.

From Benin’s Independence Day on August 1 to Nigeria’s Eid Milad un-Nabi celebration later in the month, the holidays will mark key historical, cultural and religious moments across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng