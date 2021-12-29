Abdulmumin Jibrin has shared his thoughts on the alleged classism in northern region of the country especially when it comes to marriage

The former Kano lawmaker on Tuesday, December 28, declred that there is nothing wrong with one insisting on marrying a partner of equal social status

According to Jibrin, it is alright for people to marry across class, whether it from lower or upper class

Ex-Kano state lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin on Tuesday December 28, said that there is nothing wrong with one insisting on marrying a partner of equal social status.

Jibrin made the remark on his instagram stories in reaction to the alleged classism in northern Nigeria especially when it comes to marriage.

Abdulmumin Jibrin has said that it's okay for people to find a partner of equal social class or class. Photo credit: abdulabmj

Source: Instagram

Nothing wrong in marrying a partner of equal class

The former lawmaker who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano state in the House of Representatives, also said that it's okay for people to marry across class.be it from lower or upper class.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

"When it comes to marriage, it is okay for a lady or man to marry class - from a upper or lower class (it is inhuman to stand between such marraiges if it is the choice of the partners. But there's absolutely nothing wrong to insits on finding a partner of equal social class or class."

We don’t want her to suffer: Bride’s parents strongly dislike groom’s apartment, wedding cancelled

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, a young Nigerian lady with the Facebook name Maryam Shetty has gone online to narrate how a wedding was called off.

Before sharing the story, the lady wrote that classism is rife in the northern part of the country and it is carried out by parents.

She revealed that before the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s parents felt that the groom’s house does not befit their child’s status.

According to Maryam, the parents said that they would not want their daughter to go and suffer in such an environment.

Lady cried after heartbreak

Meanwhile, a video showing a Nigerian lady crying non stop after her boyfriend broke up with her stirred massive reactions on social media.

ln the clip shared by Tunde Ednut, the lady out of frustration said she is ready to kill herself. She kept on crying despite her friend's attempt to console her.

The friend said that she is not going to die. It was such a sad sight to behold. The lady grieved bitterly as if she had just lost someone.

The friend said that she is not going to die. It was such a sad sight to behold. The lady grieved bitterly as if she had just lost someone.

Source: Legit.ng