A woman in a white gown cried without stopping on her wedding day as people tried to console her

The bride held onto her husband's hands and kept crying while some in the audience laughed at it all

Though nobody really knows who stirred the emotion, some social media users said she must have gone through a lot as a spinster

A video showing a bride and her lover during their church wedding ceremony has stirred many reactions on social media.

In the video shared by Linda Ikeji, the woman held her husband's hands as she cried uncontrollably. Some people in the audience laughed at the show of emotion going on.

The bride kept crying hard. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

She wouldn't stop crying

A woman approached from the crowd to see if the bride is doing okay. The husband tried consoling her by attempting to whisper into her ears.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

All this proved abortive as the woman kept crying without stopping.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

latashalagos said:

"When your village people hanged offed like 3 family members and PROMISED you will never become a bride. Sorry to that lady but..."

valy_love_ibeh said:

"This is me crying when I finally become rich. It’s not easy at all."

misschidel said:

"God Nd I asked u again, is anything wrong with me cause boyfriend I never even see."

nene_george said:

"It’s like she never believed she could get married. Chai what husband will do to some women. My own is there’s no marriage in heaven. I’ll rather focus on Heavenly race."

nonelikeukay said:

"Nah only she know wetin she don pass through o."

Married at 64 and happy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Erumena Amata, who many had ridiculed and told she was never going to see her soul mate in life finally got what she wanted.

The woman said that people told her she is just way above a woman any man would be interested in.

She added that people told her that even if a man comes calling, the person will be shorter in height or she will be 10 years older than the man.

Source: Legit