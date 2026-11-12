Anigbogu Olivia Nneka, a 20-year-old Veritas University graduate, revealed she sat for the UTME at just 15 years old

Olivia shared photos on her TikTok page celebrating her graduation and reflecting on her remarkable academic journey

She disclosed details of her performance across 79 university courses, including her UTME score of 314 out of 400

Anigbogu Olivia Nneka, a 20-year-old graduate of Veritas University, has taken to TikTok to celebrate her graduation while shedding light on a university journey that began far earlier than most of her peers could imagine.

Olivia posted a series of photos on her TikTok page, olivia.anigbogu, showing her name on the university's graduation list alongside a reflection on the path that brought her there. The post quickly drew attention for the remarkable details she shared about her age, her exam score, and the grades she accumulated across four years of study.

Veritas University graduate shares JAMB score after earning 75 As and 4 Bs in 79 courses. Photo Source: TikTok/olivia.anigbogu

Source: TikTok

Olivia wrote UTME at 15

In the caption accompanying her graduation photos, Olivia revealed that she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at the age of 15, scoring 314 out of 400.

She was then admitted into Veritas University the following year, at 16.

She wrote on her TikTok page, olivia.anigbogu:

"Wrote UTME at 15, score 314/400. Gained admission at 16."

Veritas University graduate earns 75 As

What made Olivia's post even more striking were the details of her performance throughout her degree. Across 79 courses completed at Veritas University, she recorded 75 As and four Bs, with no Cs, Ds, or Fs to her name across the entire programme.

Legit.ng has reached out to Anigbogu Olivia Nneka for comments on her academic achievement.

Read the post she shared online below:

LASU graduate bags first class, posts CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Samiat Animashaun, a Mechanical Engineering graduate of Lagos State University, graduated with a First Class degree and a CGPA of 4.83 out of 5.0.

She also emerged as the best female graduating student in the Faculty of Engineering and the best graduating student in her department, earning four cash prizes, four scholarships, and recognition for her academic and leadership achievements.

Source: Legit.ng