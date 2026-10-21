The US Department of State published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals must post a visa bond before receiving a US visa

Nigeria was named among 30 African countries on the list, with its implementation date set for January 21, 2026

The visa bond programme was established under a Final Rule issued on August 3, 2026, with overstay rates drawn from a DHS report

The United States (US) Department of State has released an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals are required to post a visa bond before a US visa can be issued to them, with a large number of African nations featuring prominently.

The list, dated October 2, 2026, was compiled based on B1/B2 visitor visa overstay rates as documented in the Department of Homeland Security's Entry/Exit Overstay Report. A Final Rule issued on August 3, 2026, formally established the visa bond programme under the authority of Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which permits a consular officer to require a bond before granting a visa.

The US mentions the countries whose citizens are under visa bonds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on the US visa bond list

The full list of countries subject to the visa bond requirement is as follows:

Algeria (January 21, 2026) Angola (January 21, 2026) Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026) Bangladesh (January 21, 2026) Benin (January 21, 2026) Bhutan (January 1, 2026) Botswana (January 1, 2026) Burundi (January 21, 2026) Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026) Cambodia (April 2, 2026) Central African Republic (January 1, 2026) Cote D’Ivoire (January 21, 2026) Cuba (January 21, 2026) Djibouti (January 21, 2026) Dominica (January 21, 2026) Ethiopia (April 2, 2026) Fiji (January 21, 2026) Gabon (January 21, 2026) The Gambia (October 11, 2025) Georgia (April 2, 2026) Grenada (April 2, 2026) Guinea (January 1, 2026) Guinea-Bissau (January 1, 2026) Kyrgyz Republic (January 21, 2026) Lesotho (April 2, 2026) Malawi (August 20, 2025) Mauritania (October 23, 2025) Mauritius (April 2, 2026) Mongolia (April 2, 2026) Mozambique (April 2, 2026) Namibia (January 1, 2026) Nepal (January 21, 2026) Nicaragua (April 2, 2026) Nigeria (January 21, 2026) Papua New Guinea (April 2, 2026) Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025) Senegal (January 21, 2026) Seychelles (April 2, 2026) Tajikistan (January 21, 2026) Tanzania (October 23, 2025) Togo (January 21, 2026) Tonga (January 21, 2026) Tunisia (April 2, 2026) Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026) Tuvalu (January 21, 2026) Uganda (January 21, 2026) Vanuatu (January 21, 2026) Venezuela (January 21, 2026) Zambia (August 20, 2025) Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026)

The earliest implementation dates on the list go back to August 2025, with Malawi and Zambia both recorded from August 20, 2025, and The Gambia from October 11, 2025, suggesting the programme was being rolled out in phases before the Final Rule formally codified it.

See the full official list on the US Department of State's website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced the West African countries whose citizens may pay up to $20,000 visa bond.

US: Foreigners exempt from partial visa restrictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the five categories of foreign nationals who remain eligible for certain US visas despite partial restrictions affecting nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria.

The restrictions cover several visitor, student and immigrant visas, but exemptions apply to groups such as dual nationals and lawful permanent residents. Find out who else can still qualify.

Source: Legit.ng