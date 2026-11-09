Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior introduced a new residency permit system specifically for domestic workers and those in similar roles

The 3-month permit allows employers to pay residency fees quarterly, with the option to renew for multiples of three months

The initiative was launched through the Musaned platform in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new residency permit arrangement that allows domestic workers and those in comparable roles to have their permits issued or renewed for periods starting from three months.

The announcement confirmed that the General Directorate of Passports, operating under the Ministry of Interior, rolled out the change in partnership with the Unified National Recruitment Platform, known as Musaned.

Saudi Arabia announces shorter residency permit for domestic workers. Photo credit: The Atlantic, Gazette.

Source: UGC

What the New Residency Permit Covers

Domestic workers are the category of foreigners covered by this new arrangement. Under the updated system, employers can pay residency permit fees on a quarterly basis rather than committing to longer periods upfront.

The fees are calculated only for the duration selected, whether that is three months or any multiple of three months, giving employers more control over how they manage their financial obligations.

The Saudi government described the move as part of a broader digital transformation drive aimed at improving the experience of both employers and domestic workers navigating the kingdom's residency system.

How the Musaned Platform Is Involved

Musaned, the official platform dedicated to domestic labour recruitment in Saudi Arabia, serves as the channel through which the new issuance and renewal process operates.

The platform already plays a central role in managing contracts and recruitment within the domestic labour sector, and this latest development extends its function to cover residency fee payments on a shorter cycle.

According to the official statement, the initiative is designed to offer more flexible solutions that reflect the varying needs of different groups who rely on domestic workers, including individual households and businesses.

The government framed the change as a step towards greater procedural efficiency in line with its ongoing reform agenda under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia launches digital service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng