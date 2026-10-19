Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative offers a fast-track Single Permit route for non-EU nationals who secure a job offer but fall outside the Key Employee Initiative criteria

Applicants must earn a specified annual gross salary and hold either an MQF Level 6 qualification or a lower qualification paired with three years of relevant experience

Application fee applies, and candidates must also submit proof that the job was advertised on local Maltese media for at least two weeks within the two months before applying

Malta's government agency Identità has outlined six requirements that non-EU nationals must satisfy to qualify for the country's fast-track work permit under the Specialist Employee Initiative, a route designed for skilled foreign workers who do not meet the threshold of the Key Employee Initiative.

The permit in question is a Single Permit, which combines a work permit and residence authorisation.

Malta publishes 6 requirements for fast-track work permit. Photo credit: Wikimedia.

Source: UGC

Only third-country nationals who have already secured a job offer from a Maltese-registered company are eligible to apply through this route.

The 6 Requirements for Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative

The first condition is that the applicant must have a confirmed employment offer in Malta and satisfy the criteria of the Single Permit Regulations under Subsidiary Legislation 217.17, while not qualifying under the separate Key Employee Initiative.

Second, the employment contract must be signed with a company that is registered in Malta. Third, the role must carry an annual gross salary of at least €30,000.

On the qualifications front, applicants have two options. They can either hold an MQF Level 6 qualification or higher in a field directly related to the job, or present a lower-level qualification in a related area combined with a minimum of three years of relevant work experience.

For those relying on work experience to meet the qualifications requirement, Identità accepts proof in three forms: signed employment contracts from previous roles, an officially certified employment history issued by the relevant authority in the country where the work was carried out, or reference letters from former employers.

Any reference letters must include the start and end dates of employment, a description of duties performed, and the referee's full contact details including a valid email address, postal address, and phone number.

Labour Market Test and Application Fee

Beyond qualifications, applicants must also demonstrate that the employer made genuine efforts to recruit locally before turning to a foreign hire.

This means submitting evidence that the position was advertised on an appropriate local Maltese media platform for a minimum of two weeks, and that the advertisement was published within the two months leading up to the application date.

The application fee for the Specialist Employee Initiative is €600. Identità has also noted that it reserves the right to request additional documents if the initial submission is considered insufficient for processing.

Malta publishes fees for employment visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published the complete breakdown of costs and requirements for foreigners applying for an employment visa valid for more than 90 days.

The standard visa application fee and extended visa application are all payable by credit or visa card.

Source: Legit.ng