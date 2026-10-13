The Maltese government has published the legal basis for granting citizenship by merit to foreigners who make exceptional contributions to Malta or humanity

The citizenship is discretionary and reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with applicants and their dependants required to take an Oath of Allegiance if approved

Malta's Evaluation Board reviews each application and passes a recommendation to the Minister, who holds the final power to approve or deprive a person of citizenship

The Maltese government has outlined eight professional fields under which foreigners may qualify for citizenship by merit, based on the country's legal framework for naturalisation based on exceptional contribution.

According to the official guidance published by the Maltese government, the legal basis for this pathway is the Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation based on Merit Regulations, listed under Subsidiary Legislation 188.06.

Malta names eight professional fields that may open a route to citizenship. Photo credit: Geraint Rowland Photography, Ludovic Marin

Source: Getty Images

The regulations fall under Article 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Act (Chapter 188).

Who can apply for Maltese citizenship by merit?

Under the framework, a foreign national who renders exceptional service to Malta or to humanity, makes an exceptional contribution, or is considered to be of exceptional interest to the country, may be eligible.

The government listed the following eight fields as qualifying categories:

1. Science and research.

2. Technology.

3. Sport.

4. Entrepreneurship, including job creation.

5. Culture and the arts.

6. Philanthropy.

7. Athletics.

8. Creative and performing arts.

Applicants who fit these categories and their dependants may be considered for the grant of citizenship, though the government made clear that approval is not automatic.

Maltese citizenship: How the application process works

The process is governed by due diligence and vetting procedures in line with strict compliance standards. An Evaluation Board reviews each application and submits a recommendation to the Minister, who makes the final decision. If the application is successful, the applicant and any included dependants take the Oath of Allegiance and receive a certificate of naturalisation.

The government also noted that citizenship granted through this route can be revoked. The Minister holds the power to deprive a person of their Maltese citizenship if they fail to comply with any material obligation or commitment outlined in the legislation or in their letter of approval.

The guidance makes clear that each case is treated individually, with no guarantee of citizenship even for applicants who fall within the listed fields.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malta had offered foreigners a citizenship route based on exceptional achievements.

Requirements for Malta citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta had published conditions foreigners must satisfy to get its citizenship.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

Before filing any paperwork, prospective applicants must first book an appointment with the Agency responsible for citizenship matters.

Source: Legit.ng