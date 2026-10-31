A Nigerian lady sparked a wave of reactions after sharing what the US diversity visa lottery did for her family

Her parents won the lottery just before Nigeria was removed from the programme, a timing she described as still hard to believe

The young lady's post went viral after she responded to a tweet announcing the November 1 opening of the 2027 US visa lottery registration

A Nigerian lady known on X as @prxxna sparked intense online conversation after revealing that her parents won the United States Diversity Visa Lottery just before Nigeria lost eligibility for the programme, describing the moment as one that completely altered her family's life.

Her post responded to a tweet by @iansuzir, who announced on 29 October 2026 that registration for the US visa lottery would open on 1 November. @prxxnareplied with a reflection that resonated deeply with thousands of Nigerians who have long viewed the lottery as a rare but life-changing opportunity.

A Nigerian lady recalls her parents' DV lottery experience. Photo credit: @iansuzir/X

Source: UGC

How the DV lottery works

The US Diversity Immigrant Visa Programme, commonly known as the Green Card lottery, is administered annually by the US Department of State. It makes up to 55,000 permanent resident visas available each year to nationals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

Nigeria was among several countries that lost eligibility for the lottery in recent years after exceeding the threshold of 50,000 immigrants to the US over a five-year period, a development that shut the door on one of the most accessible legal pathways to American residency for millions of Nigerians.

Nigerian lady recounts DV lottery experience

Against this backdrop, @prxxna's post landed with particular weight. Writing on 30 October 2026, she shared that her parents had secured a winning entry just before Nigeria's window closed, a stroke of timing she described as almost surreal.

She said:

"My parents won it right before it ended for Nigeria. Still crazy to think about. Life changed in just a couple of months. 😭🙏🏾"

The post, which drew over 350,000 views, 9,400 likes, and nearly 580 retweets, struck a chord with Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, many of whom know how slim the odds of winning the lottery are and how dramatically it can reshape a family's trajectory.

See @prxxna's original post that sparked the conversation below:

US: Dates to reopen 2027 DV lottery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US court order required the Trump administration to reopen the 2027 Green Card Lottery, including three key dates for registration and applicant notifications.

The programme was delayed without a reopening date, prompting a court challenge that argued the 2027 lottery was effectively cancelled. Now, an appeal by the administration could still change the deadlines and the path ahead for hopeful applicants.

Source: Legit.ng