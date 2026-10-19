The United States (US) government has outlined specific immigration benefits available to foreign nationals who serve in the US Armed Forces under treaty-based recruitment

US policy identifies two family groups who may qualify for derivative Special Immigrant Status through a qualifying foreign military recruit

The policy document sets out a strict list of conditions a foreign recruit must meet before any family member can be considered eligible for immigration benefits

The United States (US) government has outlined which family members of foreign-recruited military personnel may qualify for Special Immigrant Status, naming two specific groups under federal immigration law.

9 FAM 502.5-8(C), a section of the Foreign Affairs Manual published by the US Department of State, contains the details and covers members of the US Armed Forces recruited abroad under INA 101(a)(27)(K).

The US mentions the family members that can visit through foreign military recruits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US: Which family members qualify

According to the policy document, the two family groups eligible for derivative Special Immigrant Status are the spouse and unmarried children of a qualifying foreign military recruit. These family members may accompany or follow the principal applicant to the United States, provided the recruit themselves meets all the required conditions.

Derivative status is not automatic. It depends directly on the recruit's eligibility, meaning the family members' immigration benefits rise and fall with the principal applicant's qualifying status.

What the recruit must satisfy first

Before any family member can benefit, the foreign recruit must meet specific requirements under US law. These include having served honourably in the US Armed Forces, having been enlisted under conditions connected to a treaty or executive agreement, and having received a formal recommendation from the relevant executive department.

The policy also requires that the recruit be legally admitted to the United States and not a US citizen at the time of application. These conditions distinguish treaty-recruited foreign nationals from other categories of military service members, ensuring the immigration pathway applies only to the correct cohort.

The Foreign Affairs Manual notes that enlistment must have occurred under circumstances permitted by law, underscoring that the eligibility criteria are narrowly defined and not broadly applicable to all foreign-born service members.

This framework reflects the United States' long-standing use of foreign national recruitment in its military, a practice that carries distinct immigration consequences for recruits and their immediate families.

Read the full policy in the US Department of State Foreign Affairs Manual.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced three African countries whose citizens can apply for E-1 Treaty Trader Visa.

US citizenship after marriage: Minimum age requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the minimum age foreign spouses of American citizens must meet before applying for naturalisation, along with the residency and conduct rules they must follow.

Applicants must be at least 18, but age is only one part of the process. They also need to meet strict requirements on marriage, time spent in the US, and good moral character — and those conditions continue while their application is being processed.

Source: Legit.ng