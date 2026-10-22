Non-EU nationals living in Malta must hold a valid residence permit tied to a specific employer, job designation, and duration before they can legally work

Malta's Expatriates Unit requires permit holders to report any change in employment details immediately or risk violating the country's Immigration Act

Several permit categories are available to foreign workers in Malta, from the Single Permit to the EU Blue Card and Intra-Corporate Transferee route

Non-EU nationals hoping to work in Malta must first secure both a job offer from a Maltese employer and a valid residence permit before they can legally take up employment in the country.

A residence permit granted on employment grounds is tied to three specific conditions: the job title, the employer, and the duration of the role.

Malta lists 5 residence permit types available to foreign workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

All three details are printed directly on the residence card issued to the permit holder. This means the permit is not transferable between jobs or employers, and it does not carry any automatic right to seek or take up employment elsewhere in the European Union.

Should any of those three conditions change, whether the worker switches employers, takes on a different role, or the contract ends earlier than expected, the permit holder is legally required to notify the Expatriates Unit within Identità and return the residence card without delay. Failing to do this constitutes a violation of the Immigration Act, known as Chapter 217 of the Laws of Malta, and may trigger further action by the Principal Immigration Officer.

Types of employment permits available in Malta

Malta offers several permit categories depending on the nature and length of the intended work arrangement:

1. A permit for self-employment

2. A short-term option covering engagements of fewer than six months

3. The EU Blue Card for highly skilled professionals

4. Single permit

5. Intra-Corporate Transferee permit for employees being relocated within a multinational company.

The most widely used is the Single Permit, governed by Subsidiary Legislation 217.17. This temporary permit allows third-country nationals to both reside and work in Malta for a defined period exceeding six months, with the option to renew once the initial period expires.

Workers and employers considering any of these routes should be aware that the residency rights granted apply strictly within Malta and do not extend to freedom of movement or employment across other EU member states.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng