Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Centre published the full eligibility criteria foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its business investor residency

Applicants must hold a valid investment licence from the Ministry of Investment with a personal share worth at least 7 million Saudi Riyals

The number of employees a company must maintain is among the conditions tied to keeping the residency status beyond the first two years

Saudi Arabia has set out five conditions that foreign nationals must meet before they can qualify for the country's business investor residency programme, as published by the Premium Residency Centre.

Permanent residency under this scheme is not automatic upon approval. During the first two years, investors must maintain both the minimum investment of 7 million Saudi Riyals and the minimum workforce of 10 employees. Failure to sustain either requirement during that period puts the residency status at risk.

Saudi Arabia lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet for investor residency. Photo: Getty

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Saudi Arabia investor residency: What applicants must prove

1. To be considered eligible, a foreign investor must first present a valid investment licence issued by the Ministry of Investment, with the applicant's personal share valued at a minimum of 7 million Saudi Riyals.

2. Alongside this, the applicant must hold an active commercial registration from the Ministry of Commerce within the Kingdom.

3. Proof of company ownership is also required, meaning applicants must submit incorporation contracts or any other documents confirming that their stake in the business meets the 7-million-riyal threshold.

4. Beyond ownership documents, the centre requires evidence that this capital has actually been injected into the company, accepted in the form of audited financial statements, a capital injection certificate, or other documents specified by the centre.

5. The fifth condition shifts focus from finances to employment. Applicants must demonstrate that they are responsible for employing at least 10 workers within their share of the company or companies named in the application, verified through a social security certificate.

How long Saudi Arabia residency lasts

The Premium Residency Centre noted that all terms are subject to change, signalling that the criteria could be revised over time.

The programme is aimed at attracting serious investors rather than passive capital holders, given the dual requirements around both financial commitment and active job creation within the Kingdom.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng