Nigeria’s overall Stability Score stood at 4.3 out of 10 in August 2026, while security confidence fell to 1.6 in September

FX, economic performance and investor confidence received stronger ratings than security, though September scores were not provided

The NSI tracks five pillars and highlights states and institutions, showing why economic gains must go hand in hand with improved safety

Nigeria’s security situation is raising fresh concerns among citizens despite signs of improving confidence in the economy, according to the latest findings from the Nigeria Stability Index (NSI).

The report revealed a widening gap between public perceptions of national security and economic stability, suggesting that improvements in financial conditions have yet to translate into a greater sense of safety among Nigerians.

Nigeria's insecurity blurs the country's economic gains. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

While confidence in foreign exchange conditions, economic performance and investment prospects has shown comparatively stronger results, security remains the country's weakest-rated indicator.

The findings highlight the challenges facing Nigeria as authorities seek to strengthen economic confidence while addressing persistent security concerns.

Nigeria's security confidence drops further

According to the NSI, Nigeria recorded an overall Stability Score of 4.3 out of 10 in August 2026, indicating relatively weak public confidence in the country's stability.

Security emerged as the poorest-performing category, scoring just 2.0 out of 10 during the month.

The situation deteriorated further in September, when the security rating declined to 1.6 out of 10.

The drop represents a 0.4-point decline within one month, reflecting worsening security sentiment among respondents.

The findings suggest that concerns about personal safety and the broader security environment continue to weigh heavily on public perceptions of national stability.

However, the index measures public sentiment rather than independently establishing changes in crime rates or security incidents.

Economic confidence offers a brighter outlook

Despite the disappointing security ratings, the report identified relatively encouraging sentiment in other areas of the economy.

The FX and Economy and Investor Confidence pillars emerged among the better-performing categories in recent assessments.

The stronger ratings suggest that respondents perceive comparatively more positive developments in Nigeria's economic and investment environment than in its security situation.

However, the NSI did not provide specific September scores for these pillars in the figures released, making it difficult to determine the precise scale of improvement.

The contrasting results also underline a significant challenge: stronger economic sentiment does not automatically translate into broader public confidence when security concerns remain unresolved.

Five indicators measure Nigeria's stability

The Nigeria Stability Index evaluates public sentiment monthly across five major pillars considered important to national stability.

These include Security, Social Stability, FX and Economy, Governance, and Investor Confidence.

Together, the indicators provide a snapshot of how respondents assess conditions across different aspects of national life.

The monthly assessments also illustrate how public perceptions can vary considerably between sectors, even within the same reporting period.

States and public institutions also assessed

Nigerians lament insecurity despite economic gains Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Beyond its monthly Stability Score, the NSI publishes State Spotlight and Institution Spotlight features.

These reports highlight documented achievements by state governments and public institutions, providing additional perspectives on governance and institutional performance.

The initiative aims to offer regular insights into the issues shaping public confidence and perceptions of Nigeria's stability.

For policymakers, investors and other stakeholders, the findings underscore the importance of addressing security concerns alongside economic challenges.

The latest results suggest that while economic sentiment may be improving, restoring confidence in public safety remains a major challenge.

Good news for Nigerians as September inflation drops

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 14.63% in September 2026 from 15.39% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng