Arise B graduated from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) with first-class honours in Economics at just 19 years old

The young graduate completed all her ICAN professional examinations at 18 and had earlier obtained her AAT qualification at 16

She also gained internship experience at KPMG Nigeria at 17 before securing hands-on work at Credit Direct Finance

A 19-year-old has graduated from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) with a first-class honours in Economics, capping an academic and professional journey that began long before most of her peers had sat a single professional exam.

Arise B shared the news on LinkedIn on October 21, 2026, announcing that she had completed her Bachelor of Science in Economics with first-class honours.

UNILORIN graduate achieves first-class in Economics at 19 after early ICAN success. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Arise B.

Source: UGC

The announcement quickly drew attention given the combination of her age and her professional credentials.

UNILORIN: A professional CV built before 20

What sets Arise apart from a typical fresh graduate is the professional groundwork she laid while still an undergraduate.

She earned her AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) qualification at 16, secured an internship at KPMG Nigeria at 17, and cleared all her ICAN (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria) professional examinations by the time she turned 18.

She also gained practical exposure at Credit Direct Finance, where she worked on financial reporting, financial analysis, and business operations.

In her post, Arise described the balancing act behind her achievements:

"Balancing academic commitments with professional development, leadership, and service has taught me the value of discipline, adaptability, and continuous learning."

She said the years at UNILORIN were not solely about grades, but about discovering her strengths, taking on leadership roles, and learning to turn knowledge into results.

UNILORIN: What comes next?

Arise said she is looking ahead to opportunities in business advisory, strategy, consulting, and finance, areas where she hopes to apply the analytical and problem-solving skills she developed during her studies and early career.

"As I celebrate this achievement, I am excited about the opportunities ahead to apply my analytical skills, curiosity, and problem-solving abilities in business advisory, strategy, consulting, and finance," she wrote.

She credited her lecturers, mentors, family, and friends, and dedicated the achievement to God.

Reactions trail UNILORIN graduate's post

The post drew congratulatory responses from her network.

Favour Alaobi wrote:

"Congratulations, ma'am ❤️."

Vivian Izekwe added:

"Congratulations 👏. More wins to you ☺️."

Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who scored 184 in the JAMB exam had graduated with a first-class degree in Agriculture.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who spent five semesters in Benin Republic had bagged a first-class in Pharmacy.

UNILORIN student earns first-class in Mathematics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN student had achieved a first-class degree in Mathematics.

Writing on the platform, Olesugun confirmed that the graduating list had been released and that his name appeared among those recognised for first-class honours in Mathematics.

He described the moment as something he and those close to him had long been waiting for, expressing deep gratitude through a faith-filled message.

Source: Legit.ng