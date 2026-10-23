Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s emotional tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi, has resurfaced following reports of the veteran actor’s death at 57

Ifeanyi was 15 when he died on August 7, 2024, months after his father celebrated his birthday in December 2023

In his tribute, Duru called his son “my champ” and “my lion”, expressing his grief while entrusting the painful loss to God

The heartbreaking words Nollywood actor Francis Duru wrote after losing his teenage son, Ifeanyi, have resurfaced following news of the veteran actor’s own death.

Duru’s family announced that the actor had passed away after a brief illness, bringing renewed attention to the painful family tragedy he endured in 2024.

Francis Duru lost his son, Ifeanyi, in 2024. Photo: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ifeanyi died on August 7, 2024, at the age of 15. His death came just months after his father had celebrated his birthday in December 2023.

In the aftermath of the loss, Duru shared an emotional tribute that reflected a father’s love, grief, and faith during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Francis Duru’s emotional message to his son

In his tribute, the actor described Ifeanyi as a fighter and affectionately called him his champion and lion.

“My champ!! My lion...you fought like a lion...if this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful,” Duru wrote.

He went on to express how deeply he would miss his son while affirming that his love for him would endure.

“Ifeanyi, my champ....I will miss you, son....I will forever love you....Rest in peace, son...rest....I give you thanks, Lord!” he added.

Duru’s death has brought his family’s painful experience back into focus. His family said he died following a brief illness but did not disclose further details.

The actor is survived by his wife, Adokiye, and their three children.

Read the Instagram post of Francis Duru about his late son's death here:

Francis Duru describes his son Ifeanyi as a fighter. Photos: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng