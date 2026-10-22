Country music singer John Anderson, known for hits such as Swingin’ , Straight Tequila Night and Seminole Wind , has died at the age of 71

His family announced his death on Wednesday, October 21, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep just weeks before his 72nd birthday

Fellow country music star Blake Shelton paid tribute to Anderson, describing him as his hero and friend while expressing shock over the news

The music world is mourning the loss of country music singer John Anderson, who has died at the age of 71, leaving behind a remarkable musical legacy and a grieving family.

Anderson’s family announced his death on Wednesday, October 21, in an emotional statement describing the singer as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, reports Yahoo News.

According to the family, the music star died peacefully in his sleep, just weeks before he would have celebrated his 72nd birthday.

John Anderson died a few weeks before his 72nd birthday. Photos: @halloffame/IG.

Source: Instagram

His passing marks a sad moment for country music lovers who grew up listening to his distinctive voice and memorable songs.

John Anderson’s family shares emotional message

In their statement, Anderson’s loved ones reflected on the man behind the music, explaining that his importance to them went far beyond his success as a performer.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more,” the family said.

They added that the love he shared and the memories they created together would remain his greatest legacy to them.

Anderson was widely recognised for songs including Swingin’, Straight Tequila Night and Seminole Wind. His contribution to country music earned him induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

News of Anderson’s death also prompted an emotional response from fellow country music star Blake Shelton.

In a post on X, Shelton expressed disbelief over the loss, writing: “I am sick and I am stunned.”

He described Anderson as his hero and friend, adding that getting to know him personally showed him that the singer was even more remarkable than he had imagined.

Anderson had attended the ceremony celebrating this year’s Country Music Hall of Fame honourees on Sunday, October 18, just days before his family announced his death.

He leaves behind a lasting musical legacy and loved ones who will cherish the memories they shared with him.

Singer Blake Shelton described John Anderson as his hero and friend. Photo: @halloffame/IG.

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng